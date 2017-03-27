March 27 Mas Financial Services Ltd

* MAS Financial Services Limited plans 5.50 billion rupees ipo, files papers with sebi

* Says IPO includes fresh issue of up to 3.07 billion rupees

* Says the equity shares offered through the red herring prospectus are proposed to be listed on bse and nse

* Mas financial services ltd - net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilized towards augmenting capital base to meet future capital requirements

* Mas financial services ltd - motilal oswal investment advisors private limited is book running lead manager to issue