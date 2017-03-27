US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 27 Mas Financial Services Ltd
* MAS Financial Services Limited plans 5.50 billion rupees ipo, files papers with sebi
* Says IPO includes fresh issue of up to 3.07 billion rupees
* Says the equity shares offered through the red herring prospectus are proposed to be listed on bse and nse
* Mas financial services ltd - net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilized towards augmenting capital base to meet future capital requirements
* Mas financial services ltd - motilal oswal investment advisors private limited is book running lead manager to issue Source text: bit.ly/2nZ4dIB Further company coverage:
