* Masco Corp announces offers to purchase notes due 2020, 2022, 2029 and 2032 for up to the maximum tender series cap for each series

* Tender offers for notes will expire at 11:59 p.m. New york City time, on July 11, 2017

* Settlement date for any notes validly tendered and accepted for payment on early tender date is expected to be June 27, 2017