April 25 Masco Corp:

* Masco Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.75 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00 including items

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Building products industry fundamentals remain favorable

* Says "our outlook for demand in both repair and remodel and new home construction continues to be positive"