BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Masco Corp:
* Masco Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.75 billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00 including items
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Building products industry fundamentals remain favorable
* Says "our outlook for demand in both repair and remodel and new home construction continues to be positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.