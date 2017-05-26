Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
May 26 Mashonaland Holdings Ltd:
* HY revenue $2.40 million versus $2.84 million year ago
* HY profit before tax $1.80 million versus $1.35 million year ago
* RAISES € 75 MILLION WITH BOND ISSUE AFTER THE FIRST DAY