BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Masimo Corp -
* CEO Joe Kiani's total compensation in 2016 was $9 million versus $7.3 million in 2015- SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nDDlhw] Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results