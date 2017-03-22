UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22 Masmovil Ibercom SA:
* Says that within the promissory note program it has extended the maturity period for 15 million euro ($16.2 million) notes to up to 12 months from 6 months, nominal rate of 1.60 percent
* Says it has reduced a nominal rate for remaining 5 million euro notes to 1.50 percent from 1.75 percent Source text: bit.ly/2nQygPH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)