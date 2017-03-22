March 22 Masmovil Ibercom SA:

* Says that within the promissory note program it has extended the maturity period for 15 million euro ($16.2 million) notes to up to 12 months from 6 months, nominal rate of 1.60 percent

* Says it has reduced a nominal rate for remaining 5 million euro notes to 1.50 percent from 1.75 percent Source text: bit.ly/2nQygPH

