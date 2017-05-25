May 25 Massmart Holdings Ltd

* For first 21 weeks of 2017 FY, total sales growth was 0.3% and comparable sales declined by 1.9%, with year-to-date sales inflation of 4.4%

* Current levels of political, business and consumer uncertainty make it difficult to provide any useful trading expectations for remainder of 2017

* Do not expect SA consumer economy to show any noticeable improvement during this time