GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 5 MasTec Inc:
* MasTec announces record first quarter 2017 financial results and increased 2017 annual guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $1.5 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $5.7 billion
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.06 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.45
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.25
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.61
* Sees Q1 revenue $1.2 billion
* Sees Q1 revenue up 19 percent
* MasTec inc - 2017 annual guidance for revenue, diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.35, revenue view $5.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.