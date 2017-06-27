KKR sells stake in Norwegian software company Visma for $1.8 bln - source

June 28 Private equity company KKR & Co LP has sold its entire stake in Norwegian software company Visma for 1.4 billion pounds ($1.81 billion) to a group of investors that includes Singaporean wealth fund GIC, a source familiar with the matter said. KKR will get a 3.2 times return on its investment from the stake sale, the source said, without disclosing the size of the stake KKR had in Visma. GIC had bought a 12 percent stake in Visma, the source said, but had no further details. U