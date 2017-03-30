BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 30 Mastercard Inc
* Mastercard names Erika Brown Lee as Assistant General Counsel for Privacy and Data Protection
* Mastercard -Brown Lee joins co after more than three years at United States Department of Justice, where she was chief privacy and civil liberties officer
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.