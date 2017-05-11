May 11 MCBC Holdings Inc:

* Mastercraft reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter and year-to-date results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 sales $58.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcbc holdings inc - for fy ending june 30, 2017, co reiterates its forecast for net sales growth in low- to mid-single digits