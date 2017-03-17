March 17 Mastrad SA:
* Realizes private placement of 0.784 million euros
($844,838.40)
* Launches capital increase for a max of 1.660 million euros
by public offer without preferential subscription rights
* Issuance of 2,307,692 common shares, which may be
increased to maximum of 2,553,846 shares at a price of 0.65 euro
per share
* Issue price is discount of 29.35 percent compared to the
average close of the last 20 trading sessions preceding the
decision to launch operation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9280 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom:)