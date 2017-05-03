May 3 Matador Resources Co

* Matador Resources company reports first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says average daily oil production increased 17% sequentially to about 18,300 barrels per day in Q1 of 2017

* Matador Resources Co qtrly average daily oil equivalent production of approximately 33,000 boe per day versus 30,000 boe per day in Q4 of 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $134.8 million versus $44.6 million

* Matador Resources - sees capital expenditures of $400 to $420 million for drilling, completing, equipping operated, non-operated wells in 2017

* Matador Resources Co - affirms its 2017 guidance as updated on March 23, 2017

* Matador Resources Co - estimates that its oil production in Q2 will increase by 2 to 4%;total oil equivalent production growth of 3 to 5% from Q1 2017