Feb 24 Matas A/S:

* Final transactions under share buyback program

* Under share buyback program, which was initiated on Sept. 1, 2016 and concluded on Feb. 23, 2017, Matas has repurchased shares for amount of 150 million Danish crowns ($21.37 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0200 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)