BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing announces acquisition of 70% equity interests in Shenzhen Qisen Fishery Co Ltd
* Jin yu Tang Shenzhen Fishery Co and Chen Suifang and Cai Haiming entered into sale and purchase agreement
Feb 22 Matching Maximize Solution Pcl
* Fy net loss 65.8 million baht versus loss of 50.2 million baht
* Fy total revenue 456.7 million baht versus 524.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors