EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks wait on MSCI China call, rand steadies after swoon
* Rand recovers footing after more than 1.5 percent fall Monday
May 16 Materion Corp:
* Materion and longstanding beryllium hydroxide customer complete long-term supply agreement
* Specific terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Shipments from Materion's mine and mill operations in Western Utah are starting this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rand recovers footing after more than 1.5 percent fall Monday
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: