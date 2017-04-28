April 28 Maternus Kliniken AG:

* FY group sales of 124.0 million euros ($134.68 million)were slightly higher than in the previous year

* FY operating profit (EBIT) of 5.8 million euros and profit for the year of 1.1 million euros

* FY EBIT declined from 8.1 million euros in previous year to 5.8 million euros, net profit for the year was 1.1 million euros, compared to 2.4 million euros in the previous year

* Expects to achieve a sales increase of around 3 percent in 2017 and an EBIT of at least 5 million euros adjusted for special expenses