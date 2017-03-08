WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc
* Matinas Biopharma announces positive preclinical efficacy results of MAT2501 in an in vitro model of mycobacterium abscessus infection
* Matinas Biopharma - planning and preparation for preclinical POC animal studies are in progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.