May 16 Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc
* Matinas biopharma reports 2017 first quarter financial
results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Matinas biopharma holdings inc - company ended quarter
with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $15.8 million
* Matinas biopharma holdings inc - based on management's
current projections, co believes cash on hand is sufficient to
fund operations into june 2018
* Matinas biopharma holdings - expects to report topline
results from ongoing phase 2 study of mat2203 in vvc in june
2017
