April 27 Matrix Service Co:

* Matrix Service Company provides third quarter business update

* Sees Q3 loss per share $0.49 to $0.56

* Q3 results negatively impacted by charge on a large power project as well as continuing market softness and project delays

* Preliminary consolidated revenue is expected to be approximately $250 million for Q3

* Preliminary Q3 ended March 31, 2017 consolidated backlog is projected to be about $790 million, compared to $814 million at December 31, 2016

* Full-year earnings per share expected to be near breakeven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: