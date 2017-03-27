March 27 Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc :

* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - intent to investigate complementary strategic opportunities in land-based contract drilling

* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - as a consequence, chairman Elson Mcdougald, has tendered resignation as a director of co effective March 27, 2017

* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - with mcdougald's resignation, thane russel has been appointed chairman of matrrix effective April 1, 2017

* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - expects to consider asking Mcdougald to rejoin corporation's board of directors after August 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: