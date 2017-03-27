March 27 Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc
:
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - intent to investigate
complementary strategic opportunities in land-based contract
drilling
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - as a consequence,
chairman Elson Mcdougald, has tendered resignation as a
director of co effective March 27, 2017
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - with mcdougald's
resignation, thane russel has been appointed chairman of matrrix
effective April 1, 2017
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - expects to consider
asking Mcdougald to rejoin corporation's board of directors
after August 11, 2017
