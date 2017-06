June 29 (Reuters) - Matson Inc:

* Matson upsizes revolver to $650 million and amends financing agreements

* Matson Inc - ‍existing $400 million unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks was increased to $650 million​

* Matson Inc - ‍existing $400 million unsecured revolving credit facility was also extended for a new five-year term, maturing June 2022​