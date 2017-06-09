BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on production delays from suppliers
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
June 9Matsuda Sangyo Co Ltd
* Says it established a wholly owned local subsidiary MATSUDA SANGYO TRADING (VIETNAM) COMPANY LIMITED, which is mainly engaged in export and import and wholesale of foods, in Vietnam, on May 23
* Says this subsidiary was capitalized at $500,000
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bCrRkC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23