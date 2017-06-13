BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
June 13 Mattel Inc
* Mattel elects Ynon Kreiz to its board of directors
* Mattel inc - election of Kreiz by board action brings total number of directors to 12
* Karen Singer says met with Pallack, proposed CEO of SITO Mobile Ltd and no longer objects to Pallack's installation as CEO - SEC filing