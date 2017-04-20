April 20 Mattel Inc
* Mattel inc - q1 reported loss per share $0.33; q1 adjusted
loss per share $0.32; q1 net sales $735.6 million versus. 869.4
million last year
* Mattel inc - q1 gross margin down 680 basis points
* Mattel inc - inventories at the end of q1 2017 was $769.8
million versus $613.8 million at the end of q4 2016
* Mattel inc - q1 worldwide gross sales for mattel girls &
boys brands $441.1 million, down 16% as reported and in constant
currency
* Mattel inc - q1 worldwide gross sales for barbie brand
were down 13% as reported, and down 12% in constant currency
* Mattel inc - q1 worldwide gross sales for fisher-price
brands were $246.9 million, down 9% as reported, and down 8% in
constant currency
* Mattel inc says "our q1 results were below expectations
due to the retail inventory overhang coming out of the holiday
period"
* Mattel Inc Q1 rev view $801.4 mln -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Mattel Inc Q1 shr view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
