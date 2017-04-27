British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Matthews International Corp-
* Matthews International reports earnings for fiscal 2017 second quarter
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 sales $380.9 million versus $367.2 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.84
* Matthews International Corp - integrations of sgk and aurora remain on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.