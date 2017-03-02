BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 2 Mauna Kea Technologies SAS:
* Reports comparison of imaging technologies highlights superiority of endomicroscopy in the diagnosis of stomach cancer in vivo
* Superiority of endomicroscopy for the diagnosis of gastric cancer highlighted in a peer-reviewed publication comparing advanced imaging technologies
* Source text: bit.ly/2lDY7ZF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.