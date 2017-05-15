BRIEF-Giordano International announces proposed share repurchase
* Group sales and gross profits are both registering an increase of 7% in q2 up to early june
May 15 Mauritius Oil Refineries Ltd:
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 933.8 million rupees versus 949.1 million rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group profit before taxation 44 million rupees versus 39.2 million rupees yearago Source: bit.ly/2pN1Wh0 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Group sales and gross profits are both registering an increase of 7% in q2 up to early june
LONDON, June 20 Britain's departure from the European Union's customs union would ramp up costs for small and medium-sized car part suppliers to such an extent that supply chains could seize up, a senior European executive at Honda said on Tuesday.