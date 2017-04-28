BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate did not generate revenue in Q1
* Arianne phosphate reports corporate and financial results for first quarter 2017
April 28 Maverix Metals Inc:
* Maverix Metals adds depth to management team, advances board and announces grant of incentive shares and options
* Matt Fargey has joined company and will assume position of chief financial officer effective May 30, 2017
* Fargey will be replacing Wayne Vincent
* Retirement of George Brown from board of directors & nomination of Daniel O'Flaherty for election
* Vincent will continue to work with company, on a part time basis, as senior financial advisor
* Vincent will resign as CFO on May 30, 2017
* Midstates petroleum announces amendment to senior secured credit agreement