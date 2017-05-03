US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 3 Max Ventures And Industries Ltd
* Says approved investment of INR 900 million in unit Max Estates
* Says funding to be used by Wise Zone for its project Source text - (bit.ly/2pwrsJz) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)