BRIEF-Home Capital to sell commercial mortgage portfolio valued at C$1.2 bln
* Home Capital announces agreement with kingsett capital to sell commercial mortgage assets valued at approximately C$1.2 billion
May 11 MAXFASTIGHETER I SVERIGE AB:
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 18.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 12.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 6.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT SEK 6.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 26.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Senior independent director John Varley has resigned as a non-executive director and will step down from board with immediate effect