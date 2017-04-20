April 20 Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corporation Ltd:

* S$50mln 5.50 percent. Notes due 2020 to be issued by co. Pursuant to its S$300mln multicurrency medium term note programme

* Series 001 notes will be issued at an issue price of 100 per cent. of their principal amount

* Series 001 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.50 per cent

* Net proceeds from issue of notes will be used for refinancing or repayment of existing borrowings & financing of investments