UPDATE 1-Italy's Veneto banks plead for help from rescue fund
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
April 20 Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corporation Ltd:
* S$50mln 5.50 percent. Notes due 2020 to be issued by co. Pursuant to its S$300mln multicurrency medium term note programme
* Series 001 notes will be issued at an issue price of 100 per cent. of their principal amount
* Series 001 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.50 per cent
* Net proceeds from issue of notes will be used for refinancing or repayment of existing borrowings & financing of investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
WASHINGTON, May 26 The U.S. economy slowed less than initially thought in the first quarter, but softening business investment and moderate consumer spending are clouding expectations of a sharp acceleration in the second quarter.