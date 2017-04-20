April 20 Maxim Integrated Products Inc

* Maxim Integrated reports results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 revenue $581 million versus I/B/E/S view $575.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Sees q4 revenue $590 million to $630 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60

* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.59 to $0.65 excluding items

* Maxim Integrated Products Inc sees Q4 gaap gross margin 63% to 65%

* Maxim Integrated Products Inc - company's 90-day backlog at beginning of june 2017 quarter was $382 million

* Maxim integrated products inc sees q4 gross margin 65% to 67% excluding special items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $597.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: