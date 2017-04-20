Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
April 20 Maxim Integrated Products Inc
* Maxim Integrated reports results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q3 revenue $581 million versus I/B/E/S view $575.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.56 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Sees q4 revenue $590 million to $630 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60
* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.59 to $0.65 excluding items
* Maxim Integrated Products Inc sees Q4 gaap gross margin 63% to 65%
* Maxim Integrated Products Inc - company's 90-day backlog at beginning of june 2017 quarter was $382 million
* Maxim integrated products inc sees q4 gross margin 65% to 67% excluding special items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $597.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock