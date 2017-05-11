May 11 Maxim Power Corp:
* Maxim Power Corp announces 2017 first quarter financial
and operating results
* Maxim power-on may 1 maxim provided notice to Alberta
electric system operator to temporarily suspend generation of
electricity at m1 effective July 28, 2017
* Qtrly revenue $16.2 million versus $15.1 million
* Maxim Power Corp - decision to temporarily suspend
operations at m1 was due to continued record low Alberta power
prices
* Maxim Power - laying up M1 operations will result in 75%
reduction of plant staff through a combination of layoffs &
severances for undetermined period
* Qtrly FFO loss per share basic and diluted $0.01
