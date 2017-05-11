May 11 Maxim Power Corp:

* Maxim Power Corp announces 2017 first quarter financial and operating results

* Maxim power-on may 1 maxim provided notice to Alberta electric system operator to temporarily suspend generation of electricity at m1 effective July 28, 2017

* Qtrly revenue $16.2 million versus $15.1 million

* Maxim Power Corp - decision to temporarily suspend operations at m1 was due to continued record low Alberta power prices

* Maxim Power - laying up M1 operations will result in 75% reduction of plant staff through a combination of layoffs & severances for undetermined period

* Qtrly FFO loss per share basic and diluted $0.01