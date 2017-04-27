April 27 Maxis Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit 505.00 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 2.16 billion rgt

* Qtrly year ago revenue 2.14 billion rgt; qtrly year ago net profit 518 million rgt

* Declared first interim single-tier tax-exempt dividend of 5.0 sen per ordinary share in respect of financial year ending 31 Dec 2017

* For FY ending 31 Dec 2017, group expects service revenue, absolute EBITDA and base capex to remain at similar levels to financial year 2016