BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Maxis Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit 505.00 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 2.16 billion rgt
* Qtrly year ago revenue 2.14 billion rgt; qtrly year ago net profit 518 million rgt
* Declared first interim single-tier tax-exempt dividend of 5.0 sen per ordinary share in respect of financial year ending 31 Dec 2017
* For FY ending 31 Dec 2017, group expects service revenue, absolute EBITDA and base capex to remain at similar levels to financial year 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2oOjngQ) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.