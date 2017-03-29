BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Maxlinear Inc:
* Maxlinear- Exar must pay maxlinear termination fee of $24.8 million & reimburse maxlinear’s expenses up to $3 million upon termination of merger agreement
* Maxlinear Inc - boards of directors of Maxlinear, merger sub, and Exar unanimously approved the terms of the merger agreement
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results