March 29 Maxlinear Inc:

* Maxlinear- Exar must pay maxlinear termination fee of $24.8 million & reimburse maxlinear’s expenses up to $3 million upon termination of merger agreement

* Maxlinear Inc - boards of directors of Maxlinear, merger sub, and Exar unanimously approved the terms of the merger agreement