BRIEF-Schlumberger recommends stockholders reject offer by TRC Capital
* Schlumberger recommends stockholders reject “mini-tender” offer by trc capital corporation
May 12 Maxlinear Inc
* Maxlinear inc - on may 12, 2017 maxlinear, inc. Entered into a credit agreement
* Maxlinear inc- credit agreement provides for a secured term b loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $425.0 million - sec filing
* Maxlinear inc - credit agreement permits company to request incremental loans in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed sum of $160.0 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qaz3Ol) Further company coverage:
* Sangoma Technologies - Voip supply will operate as a separate subsidiary of Sangoma with appropriate autonomy that distribution businesses require