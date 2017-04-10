BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Maxwell Technologies Inc
* Maxwell Technologies announces agreement with Viex Capital Advisors
* Maxwell Technologies - has agreed to nominate Mutch for election at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders as a Class III director
* Maxwell Technologies - additionally, co and Viex have agreed that, following 2017 annual meeting, board will reduce size to eight, including Viex nominee
* Maxwell Technologies - Viex has agreed to vote in favor of company's slate of director nominees at 2017 annual meeting and certain other matters
* Maxwell Technologies - under agreement, Maxwell board has agreed to appoint John Mutch as independent director and nominate Mutch for election
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results