BRIEF-Maya Gold & Silver says 31,942 ounces of silver produced in June 2017 at Zgounder Silver Mine

July 14 (Reuters) - Maya Gold & Silver Inc:

* Monthly production of 31,942 ounces (993.5 kg) of silver during month of June 2017 at its Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco

* June production affected by suspension of operations for 10 day period during Ramadan religious holiday, by planned mill maintenance

* Decision to commence production at Zgounder Silver Mine was based on a pre-feasibility study

* There is increased uncertainty, economic, technical risks of failure associated with production decision at Zgounder Silver Mine