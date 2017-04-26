BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Maybank Kim Eng Securities Thailand Pcl :
* Qtrly total income 970.8 million baht versus 871.3 million baht
* Qtrly total income 970.8 million baht versus 871.3 million baht

* Qtrly profit for the period 256.9 million baht versus 259.6 million baht
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.