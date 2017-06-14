BRIEF-Lundbeck, Takeda receive CRL from FDA for Trintellix (vortioxetine) sNDA
* Lundbeck and Takeda receive complete response letter from the FDA for Trintellix® (vortioxetine) sNDA
June 15 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd:
* FDA approval and first generic launch of acticlate tablets
* U.S. FDA granted approval of ANDA for doxycycline hyclate immediate release (IR) tablets (75 MG AND 150 MG) in United States
* Mayne Pharma has immediately commenced commercial launch to customers in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
