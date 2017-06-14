June 15 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd:

* FDA approval and first generic launch of acticlate tablets

* U.S. FDA granted approval of ANDA for doxycycline hyclate immediate release (IR) tablets (75 MG AND 150 MG) in United States

* Mayne Pharma has immediately commenced commercial launch to customers in U.S.