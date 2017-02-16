WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Mazor Robotics Ltd
* Mazor Robotics reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Q4 revenue rose 59 percent to $14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.