BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 10 MBB SE:
* Said on Thursdsay subsidiary Aumann AG plans IPO on March 24, 2017
* Price range set between 35 and 43 euros per share
* Primary offering of 1.5 million shares for the funding of e-mobility growth and secondary offering of 4.48 million shares including a potential overallotment
* Free float of up to 46.4%; MBB will remain majority shareholder after IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.