March 10 MBB SE:

* Said on Thursdsay subsidiary Aumann AG plans IPO on March 24, 2017

* Price range set between 35 and 43 euros per share

* Primary offering of 1.5 million shares for the funding of e-mobility growth and secondary offering of 4.48 million shares including a potential overallotment

* Free float of up to 46.4%; MBB will remain majority shareholder after IPO