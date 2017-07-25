FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 hours ago
BRIEF-MBIA Inc in July 11 letter says ceased efforts to actively pursue writing new insurance policies for now at National Public Finance Guarantee
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Earnings
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
Indonesia
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 8 hours ago

BRIEF-MBIA Inc in July 11 letter says ceased efforts to actively pursue writing new insurance policies for now at National Public Finance Guarantee

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - MBIA Inc

* MBIA Inc - in July 11 letter, co said it ceased for now efforts to actively pursue writing new insurance policies at National Public Finance Guarantee

* MBIA Inc - has determined that it is required to establish a full valuation allowance on its deferred tax asset as of June 30, 2017 - SEC filing

* MBIA Inc - valuation allowance will result in a $1.1 billion charge to consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2017 - SEC filing‍​

* MBIA Inc - ‍valuation allowance will result in a $1.1 billion reduction in GAAP book value at June 30, 2017​‍​ ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vGX6Fg) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.