March 31 MBL Infrastructures Ltd:

* Says co's bankers are evaluating various options for debt resolution process

* Says NCLT has passed order initiating corporate insolvency resolution process

* Says order has been passed on petition made by RBL Bank; alleged claim by RBL Bank is of about 70 million rupees

* Says co has preferred appeal against order and is initiating other legal recourse available