US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 MBL Infrastructures Ltd:
* Says co's bankers are evaluating various options for debt resolution process
* Says NCLT has passed order initiating corporate insolvency resolution process
* Says order has been passed on petition made by RBL Bank; alleged claim by RBL Bank is of about 70 million rupees
* Says co has preferred appeal against order and is initiating other legal recourse available Source text: bit.ly/2oGlFy3 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)