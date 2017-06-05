BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 5 Mbm Resources Bhd:
* Unit on 5 June 2017 entered into a sale and purchase agreement with AQP, a subsidiary of Med-Bumikar Mara Sdn Bhd
* Deal for disposal of property
* Deal for a total cash consideration of 10.4 million rgt
* Expected gain from disposal is approximately 5.8 million rgt Source text: (bit.ly/2qXfHtv) Further company coverage:
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.