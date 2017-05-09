China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 9 Mcan Mortgage Corp
* MCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 32% INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND 7% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.44
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.32PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed