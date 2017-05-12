May 12 MCB Group Ltd

* 9-Months ended march 2017 net interest income of 7.10 billion rupees versus 6.65 billion rupees year ago

* 9-Monmths ended March 2017 profit before tax of 6.45 billion rupees versus 5.98 billion rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2qa7y7O Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)