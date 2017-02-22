BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Mcbride PLC
* H1 pretax profit 18.8 million stg versus 13 million stg year ago
* Uncertainty in both size and timing of raw material inflation and changes to foreign exchange rates is to be expected in h2 - CEO
* Trading conditions in second half are expected to remain challenging
* Full year expectations remain unchanged
* Will work closely with customers to mitigate inflation, forex impacts but likely h2 will see some lag effect between higher input prices, margin recovery - CEO
* HY revenue 360.6 million stg versus 344.1 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan