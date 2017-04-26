BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26MCC Meili Cloud Computing Industry Investment Co Ltd :
* Says it will merge with its wholly owned Ningxia paper subsidiary and mining subsidiary
* The company will survive and two subsidiaries will be dissolved after merger
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5MemPy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes